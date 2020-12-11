Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

A FORMER Supervisory Councillor in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Kinikanwo Amadi, has been allegedly killed by his wife.

The incident happened at Nkpolu-Rumuigbo near Port Harcourt.

Kinikanwo’s friend and political associate took to his Facebook page to mourn his passing.

One of the pictures showed the victim stabbed many times on his abdomen, chest and arms. The picture went viral on the social media suggesting that the former councillor was rushed to the hospital. There were stitches all over his body.

Police spokesman Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident.