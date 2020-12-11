[FILES] ormer Supervisory Councillor in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Kinikanwo Amadi, has been allegedly stabbed to death by his wife

A former Supervisory Councillor in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Kinikanwo Amadi, has been allegedly stabbed to death by his wife, Ihuoma Amadi, over a disagreement that had lingered for about a month.

Though details of the incident were still sketchy, it was gathered that it happened at Nkpolu-Rumuigbo near Port Harcourt.

A friend and political associate of Kinikanwo took to his Facebook page to mourn his passing with pictures of his corpse. One of the pictures showed the victim was stabbed many times on his abdomen, chest, and arms.

The picture, which went viral on social media, suggested that the former Councillor was rushed to the hospital. Stitches were seen on many spots of his lifeless body in the hospital as doctors tried in vain to revive him.

A relative to the victim, who craved anonymity, narrated that Ihuoma Amadi, the suspect, had called her own husband around 10:00 p.m. over the fight that broke out between them.

She said: “At past 10:00p.m. Ihuoma called my husband that ‘Skin’ is disturbing her, that he (my husband) should come. It was late, so my husband was a bit reluctant to leave the house.

“Around 11:00 p.m. a man rushed to our house to inform my husband that his brother is seriously bleeding and needs help. When we got there he was already being taken to the hospital. When I asked the woman what happened, she said the man broke a beer bottle and while they were trying to retrieve it from him, the bottle touched him. ”

Brother to the victim, Mr. Clinton Amadi, described the development as shocking and called on youths in the area to keep calm.

He said: “The whole thing came to me as a shock. I was called that my brother has been stabbed. Before I got there, he was already in coma. He is dead and in the mortuary. He has been having problems with his wife for a while now. I called the police and they have also come.”

When contacted, the police spokesperson, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident but added that he does not have details of the incident.