Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has ordered the clampdown of all illegal motor parks, automobile workshops and street trading beginning from January 4.

Wike in his New Year broadcast to the people of the state said such illegal activities obstructed traffic flow in the state and posed serious threats to public safety and security.

He said: “Apart from constituting a public nuisance, these activities and structures obstruct traffic flow and pose serious threats to public safety and security to the extent no responsible government can tolerate.

“With the grace period over, therefore, we have no other option than to order immediate clampdown and put a final stop to these illegal operations from the 4th of January 2021.”

He said his administration would continue to create a more robust business environment that would stimulate economic growth, empowerment and create tangible jobs for Rivers people in 2021.

Wike said having laid the developmental foundation for the state, his administration would continue to focus on be concerted in 2021 building Rivers into the desired dream.

He noted that his administration’s agenda for the state had been clear from the beginning, with the pragmatic approach adopted in addressing the critical concerns of the people.

He said the government concentrated on sustaining peace and security, education, affordable healthcare, fixing the infrastructural deficit, and driving better economic growth, and social progress for the state.

He said: “Today, we express our gratitude to God and our people not only for the opportunity to serve but also for the achievements we have recorded, which now forms the foundations for our drive towards greater levels of development, economic growth, better life and secured future for our people.

“But, we also concede to the fact that there’s much more to be done to realize the Rivers State of our dreams: a progressive State with fabulous infrastructures, quality education, affordable healthcare and boundless economic opportunities for all who live in it.

“We will, therefore, continue in 2021 to focus on the fundamental task of creating a new Rivers State through prudent, efficient and transparent management of available resources.

“Essentially, we shall continue to upgrade and expand educational infrastructure and services across all levels of the education system.

“There is no better guarantee for the future progress of our State and the nation than to ensure that every child has the realistic access to the transformational light of education and skills acquisition.

“We shall also continue to prioritize healthcare delivery and ensure that everyone has access to affordable primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare services.”

The governor described 2020 as a challenging year, saying that it was made worse by a mismanaged national economy in recession, coronavirus pandemic, escalated insecurity, corruption and socio-political tensions.

He said the reality made life horrible for millions of struggling families and ordinary Nigerians in the face of dwindling revenues, rising inflation, poverty and unemployment.

But he said the state reasonably advanced its developmental agenda by building a financially responsible and socially equitable State.

“Accordingly, 2020 also proved to be a very busy and eventful year for our State, especially in project execution and delivery of social services to our people.

“As customary, we initiated and completed a record number of development projects with tremendous socioeconomic impact while several others, including the multi-billion Naira flyovers, received reasonable funding and construction attention in 2020”, he said.

Wike also announced the line up of some completed projects billed for inauguration beginning from the 4th of January 2021.

He named such projects as the Mother and Child Hospital, the Real Madrid Academy new buildings, and the Okoro-Nu-Odo flyover.

Others are the Sakpewa – Bori dual carriageway, the Abonnema ring road, the 10-kilometer Bolo internal roads, and the Eteo – Sime – Nowan – Kira.

He said: “We also wish to restate our commitment to recruiting 5000 youths into the State’s public service in 2021 to reduce the unemployment rate and give the beneficiaries a new ease of life.”

The governor warned against violating preventive measures put in place to check the Coronavirus pandemic saying persons, who continued to disregard adherence to COVID-19 protocols were endangering the lives of other law-abiding residents.

He said: “It is necessary to remind everyone of our responsibility to adhere strictly to the existing protocols on compulsory wearing of face masks, maintenance of social distancing, avoiding large gatherings and the regular use of hand sanitizers so that we can reasonably prevent the rate of transmission and avoid needless deaths from the disease.”