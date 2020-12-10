Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Signing the 2021 Budget at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday

By Davies Iheamnachor

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has signed into law the N448 billion 2021 Appropriation Bill of the state into law.

The governor, who signed seven other bills into law promised that the 2021 budget would be implemented in full to ensure the provision of basic infrastructure in the state.

Wike, signing the 2021 Budget at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Port Harcourt Thursday, said his administration is working to sustain the tempo of development in the state.

The Special Assistant to the Governor of Mdeia, Kelvin Ebiri, in a statement to this effect named the other bills signed into law by the governor, as Rivers State Appropriation law, No 25 of 2020, Rivers State Dehumanising and Harmful Traditional Practices (Abortion) (Amendment) law No. 11 of 2019, Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (Amendment) law, No. 24 of 2020, Rivers State Security Trust Fund Law, No. 6 of 2020.

Others are, the Port Harcourt Polytechnic (Amendment) Law No. 13 of 2019, Rivers State Audit Law, No. 2 of 2020, Rivers State Violence, No 4 of 2020, and Rivers State Female Circumcision (Abolition) (Amendment) No No 9 of 2019.

Wike promised local government areas complaining of non-inclusion of the on-going projects in their areas that such projects have been captured as special projects and would be completed.

Wike said: “So many people have asked why there are no projects in their area. We could not have, in our budget speech, named all the projects. But within the budget, there are many projects and those that cannot be named, we have to put them under special projects.

“Everybody should rest assured that no local government will be left out as long as the implementation of this budget is concerned. What is important is that we will do all we can to make sure that this Appropriation Law is fully implemented, particularly as regards basic infrastructure that we are supposed to provide for our people.”

The governor, however, commended members of the State Assembly for the expeditious passage of the bill into law, which indicates their love for the continued development of the state.

Meanwhile, presenting the bill for signing, the leader of the House, Hon Martins Amaewhule said the Assembly gave speedy attention to the bills because it would further make life better for Rivers people when implemented.

