By Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has appealed to universities to sack unqualified, incompetent lecturers to improve on the quality of their graduates.

The governor said there was no need retaining teachers without the right qualification and problem-solving research capabilities.

The governor further suggested that universities’ curriculum must begin to address the issues of skills, linkages to industries and relevant competences for job creation or self-employment.

A statement signed by the governor’s Special Assistant, Media, Kelvin Ebiri, said Wike made the remarks on Tuesday in his address at the 32 convocation and 40th anniversary of the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

He said for the universities to have international standards, stakeholders must find the means to address the problem of declining quality of graduates.

Wike said while the state government would continue to address issues of faculty shortage, the universities must do something serious about their curriculum, quality of teaching staff and research outputs to be at par with international standards.

“There is no use employing or keeping on the payroll teachers who do not possess the right qualification, competence, character and commitment to quality teaching and problem-solving research if our universities must improve on the quality of graduates they turn out”.

He said that the zeal to expand access to tertiary education informed the unprecedented investments that he had made since he assumed office in 2015 to upgrade and expand educational facilities in the state university.

Wike said his administration completed and equipped long-abandoned buildings of faculties of Environmental Sciences, Management Sciences, Technical and Science Education, and Law in the university.

He stated his administration also initiated the College of Medical Sciences for the institution and approved the conversion of the Braithwaite Memorial Hospital to the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital.

He said the medical facilities had been upgraded to the required standard as a first-class Teaching Hospital.

Wike said funds for the provision of necessary infrastructure and take-off of academic activities in the three new campuses of the university in Emohua, Ahoada and Etche local government areas of the state had been provided in the 2021 Budget.

He said: “Our responsibility therefore is to ensure that this University develops into becoming one of the best tertiary institutions in the country to serve our people, our nation and mankind”.

Wike congratulated His Royal Highness, Justice Sidi Bage (rtd), Emir of Lafia and Chairman, Nasarawa State Council of Chiefs, on his appointment and investiture as the new Chancellor of the University.

The governor revealed that he endorsed the recommendation for his appointment so as to help the university attain new heights as a university of values, high learning, research and service.

In his remarks, The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Nlerum Okogbule, disclosed that 5486 graduands were certified to be worthy in character and in learning.

He said 34 of the students, bagged first class while 209 others bagged Doctor of Philosophy.

He commended the governor for appointing Justice Bage as the fourth Chancellor and expressed hope that his wealth of experience would greatly impact on the affairs of the institution.