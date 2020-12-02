Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, ‘Winner of Winners’ of 25 years of the Women’s Prize for Fiction, will feature in an evening event presented by the Women’s Prize Trust on Sunday 6 December 2020; chaired by Kate Mosse, Founder Director of the Women’s Prize for Fiction and bestselling novelist.

During this special online event, Chimamanda who is arguably Africa’s most decorated writer, will discuss her writing process, inspirations and career including a behind-the-scenes film of Chimamanda in her Lagos home. Viewers will also have the opportunity to ask questions in a live audience Q&A session, chaired by Kate Mosse. Award-winning British actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw will also perform a reading from Chimamanda’s winning book Half of A Yellow Sun.

Recall that in November 2020, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie was awarded the Women’s Prize for Fiction ‘Winner of Winners’ for her novel Half of a Yellow Sun. The Women’s Prize For Fiction is the most prestigious literary prize awarded to female writers writing in English from anywhere in the world. It was previously called the Orange Prize and the Bailey’s Prize.

Throughout 2020, thousands of readers embarked on a challenge to read all 25 previous winners of the Prize, and they then joined the Prize’s digital bookclub to share their thoughts and select the Winner of Winners.

More than 8,500 people voted as Adichie’s novel beat books by a stellar line-up of writers such as Pulitzer Prize Winner Marilynne Robinson, Whitbread Prize winner Zadie Smith and national humanities medal winner Barbara King solver. Adichie was just 29 when she won the prize in 2007. She is the only African ever to have won the prize so far.

Waterstones and Adichie’s UK publisher 4th Estate have created an exclusive hardback special edition of Half of a Yellow Sun, now available at Waterstones. The book will also be available to purchase as part of the live online event this Sunday the 6th of December. Interested participants can sign up to attend the live event with Chimamanda and the Women’s Prize for Fiction at https://bit.ly/WPLive_Chimamanda

