Super Eagles and Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and Super Falcons and FC Barcelona hit woman, Asisat Oshoala emerged the King and the Queen of the Pitch for year 2019 respectively at the 7th edition of the Nigeria Pitch Awards.

Making the announcement on Tuesday at the Ibis Hotel Ikeja, organizers noted that the 7th Award Ceremony amid the guidelines of the COVID-19 Protocol as outlined by the Presidential Task Force set up by the Federal Government.

Ademola Olajire, NFF Communications Director reiterated the Federation’s support for the awards stressing that the organizers have been resilient and committed to holding the event year after year.

The maiden Sportsmanship Award was presented to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu for his use of sports in the fight against crime and his sportsman’s attributes in the discharge of his duties as Nigeria’s Police Chief.

Daniel Akpeyi of Kaizer Chiefs and Watford defender, William Troost-Ekong emerged Goalkeeper and Defender of the Year in their different categories. Wilfred Ndidi confirmed his position as the Super Eagles’ midfield maestro by dusting off competition from Joe Aribo of Rangers FC and Oghenekaro Etebo of Stoke City FC to retain the Midfielder of the Year award.

In the striker of the year category, Super Eagles and Napoli FC striker Victor Osimhen starved off competition from Odion Ighalo of Manchester United and Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal FC. Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, NFF First Vice President won the Sam Okwaraji Award for Commitment to Nigeria Football; Gernot Rohr emerged 2019 Coach of the Year; Enyimba International emerged Team of the Year and AITEO Group carted home the coveted Corporate Sponsor of Football Award for 2019.

Delta State Governor, His Excellency Ifeanyi Okowa won the Football Friendly Governor for the second year while Lagos State emerged winner of the State with the Best Grassroots Football Development Programme.

NIGERIA PITCH AWARDS

GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR

Daniel Akpeyi-Kaizer Chiefs FC

DEFENDER OF THE YEAR

William Troost Ekong-Watford FC

MIDFIELDER OF THE YEAR

Wilfred Ndidi-Leicester City F.C

STRIKER OF THE YEAR

Victor Osimhen -Napoli FC

QUEEN OF THE PITCH

Asisat Oshoala-FC Barcelona Femení

KING OF THE PITCH

Wilfred Ndidi-Leicester City F.C

TEAM OF THE YEAR

Enyimba International FC

COACH OF THE YEAR

Gernot Rohr-Super Eagles

SAM OKWARAJI AWARD

Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi -1st Vice President, NFF

STATE WITH THE BEST GRASSROOTS FOOTBALL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

Lagos State

FOOTBALL FRIENDLY GOVERNOR OF THE YEAR

His Excellency, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa-Delta State

CORPORATE SPONSOR OF FOOTBALL AWARD

AITEO Group

FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR – PRINT

Johnny Edward -Punch Newspapers

FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR – TV

Austin Okon-Akpan -Channels TV

FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR – RADIO

Olawale Adigun -Top Radio 90.9 FM

FOOTBALL JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR – ONLINE

Samuel Ahmadu-goal.com