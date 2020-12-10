Three Crowns milk has announced the winners of its #TCFamilyDanceOff and #TCCookAlong online contests.

The former was an exciting and colourful family challenge while the latter was an Instagram-live cooking challenge built into its ongoing ‘Jara’ campaign.

Winners of the family challenge identified by their social media handles are: @biddy_pre, @pamstar0413 and @dami.specialy12.

According to @biddy_pre, “We enjoyed great family bonding, which also brought out the creativity in all of us. We are indeed delighted and grateful to Three Crowns milk and FrieslandCampina WAMCO. We are excited as winners and our loyalty to the brand is guaranteed.”

The family challenge was held all through September 2020 and was staged digitally in line with the protocol restrictions of COVID-19. A dance choreography in traditional attire was showcased on the brand’s social media handles as a guide.

Consumers were then invited to recreate online their own videos showing their mums and family members performing dance steps in their preferred attire. Properly tagged and posted videos were then collated and judged. The top five entries were picked and posted on the brand’s page for followers to vote for their top three winning families.

The Instagram live cooking session gave an opportunity for mums and their families to prepare healthy breakfasts with expert chefs – #Geenafoodiesandspice and #TheKitchenMuse. Entries were judged based on creativity and meal presentation and winners were rewarded with shopping vouchers and other exciting gifts.

The winners of the cooking challenge also identified by their social media handles are: @unque.mum.b, @gina.rine, @chuga_pearl, and @Djabites.

In her post @unque.mum.b, stated “I have always been fascinated by the uniqueness of Three Crowns milk, especially its love for and celebration of mums across Nigeria. I have always benefitted from its various initiatives. Winning this time further cements my relationship with the brand and Three Crowns already has an ambassador in me.”

While congratulating all the winners on its handles, Three Crowns said to everyone who joined the #TCJara challenge, “We appreciate our heart heroes’ commitment to eating healthy with Three Crowns milk. Stay fit and stress less to keep your hearts healthy every day.”

According to the Marketing Manager, Three Crowns, Omolara Banjoko, “The Family Dance Off Challenge was a unique and very significant part of the “Jara to the Heart of the Home” campaign, which Three Crowns recently executed and through which it has been showcasing its unique care for all mothers across trade channels including the open retail market and neighborhood stores in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Ilorin, Aba, Benin and Enugu.”

She added that the Family Dance-off Challenge highlighted how Three Crowns milk cares for the heart and, in particular, mums’ hearts through dancing while strengthening family bonds.

On her part, the Brand Manager, Three Crowns, Chioma Otisi-Igwe, emphasised that the Family Dance Off was, among other things, “an expression of the brand’s desire to keep mums’ hearts healthy through active lifestyles and healthy nutrition.”

She said the Three Crowns ‘Jara’ campaign ran from July through October 2020 across all trade channels including the open retail market and neighborhood stores in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Ilorin, Aba, Benin and Enugu.

She added that over 40,000 shoppers participated in the “Jara” offer across the selected locations and stores, which attracted almost two million participants to the #TCFamilyDanceOff and #TCCookAlong challenges.

