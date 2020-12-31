



Nigerian reggae star, Enorecords LLC boss, Eno Osagie Kingsley, popularly known as Winning Jah (Nigeria King of Reggae) had congratulated the acclaimed American based recording company Kunaki LLC for their tireless effort to selling millions of physical CD’s units ‘Peace and Love’.

The EP was written and composed by



Africa’s Queen of Reggae Evi Edna Ogholi, produced by Jossy Joe of Enorecords LLC.



Winning Jah, who recently celebrated his 47th birthday across West Africa and Europe with his fans and vulnerable Children. The celebration held virtually for over 115 hours in different countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Mali, Abidjan, Cotonou and South Africa.

For him, “I will never stop celebrating my birthday worldwide, not only because I have the money, but givers never lack. Now new released EP, ‘Peace and Love’ had earned a huge success in Brazil and Africa with this huge figures. I will continue my global Birthday celebration, because God had decided that Evi Edna Ogholi has come to stay with Enorecords LLC for success is guaranteed and not fiasco, big up Legend”, Winning Jah, wrote on his verified official Facebook Page.

