Editorial

A former director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Mike Ejiofor, has advised against freezing of accounts of promoters of the #EndSARS protest by the Federal Government. Rather, Mr Ejiofor asked the Federal Government, in an interview, not to approbate and reprobate on the issue, at the same time. He wondered how the government which has openly engaged segments of the society, to discuss the multiple challenges facing the country, would resort to intimidation of the youths who championed a protest over such challenges.

We agree with the former DSS director that such strong-arm tactics could actually backfire, as those who can’t openly protest may go underground to ventilate their grievances. Speaking from his security background, the ex-DSS boss reminded the government that it was strong-arm tactics that engineered the Boko Haram crisis, which has become the greatest challenge facing the country today. He encouraged the Federal Government to dialogue with the youths to understand their grievances.

So, dialogue is the way to go with regards to the numerous ills plaguing the country. While we do not suggest that those who break the law should be pampered, peaceful protest should not be punished in a democracy. The #EndSARS protest was peaceful and in the open, so, if government has information to back its accusation that the protest was sponsored, and had a terrorist agenda, it should publicly name the sponsors and the terrorist intents or acts, to buttress its stand.

When the fear of going underground is raised, it is unwise to think only of armed attacks. As we witnessed during the crisis, there were reported cases of cyber-attacks on government agencies and establishments by those who claimed to be sympathetic to the protest. The mayhem and terror that followed the protest was also not within the contemplation of the government and even the protesters. So, whatever can be done to avoid antagonising citizens to wage war against their country should be explored.

After all, there is the common saying that democracy is the government of the people by the people and for the people. If the people are complaining, then those at the helm of affairs must take heed and re-examine their conducts. As many have noted, the recent protest, even though hinged on the atrocities of the police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), was also a complaint about the several ills plaguing the country, of which corruption is the most visible.

Considering that even the Federal Government has acknowledged that corruption is still rampant, it is strange and undemocratic to suppress those protesting the failings of the government in this regard. The current administration which is hinged on anti-corruption, security and economic welfare, should be the first to acknowledge that not much progress has been made, leading to massive unemployment and disenchantment. So, why should a peaceful protest to draw attention to these challenges be treated with contempt by the government?

Without gainsaying, despite all the shortcomings associated with the protest, it marked the first time Nigerian youths organised themselves to complain about the challenges confronting the nation. Until it was hijacked by hoodlums, who had a different agenda, the protesters were hailed by even the governments at various levels, for their organisational ability. Even President Muhammadu Buhari made a promise to implement the five-point agenda raised by the protesters; a promise seemingly abandoned.

Instead of criminalising the protest and its promoters, we urge government to harness the positive reawakening of the youths, and channel its energy to proffering solutions to the myriads of problems bedevilling our country. Suppressing the bursting energy of the youths may worsen the security situation.