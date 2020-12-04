Former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd), speaks to his lawyers during an appearance in court in March 2016.

The sixth prosecution witness, Temitope Isinkaye in the trial of Abiodun Agbele, an aide to the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose on Thursday told the Federal High Court, Abuja, presided over by Justice Nnamdi Dimgba how the sum of N1.2 billion, that came from the Office of the National Security Adviser, under Colonel Sambo Dasuki was shared out to five different accounts.

Agbele is facing prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) on money laundering charges to the tune of N1.2 billion.

The said sum was alleged to be part of the N4.7billion that was transferred from the imprest account of the ONSA.

Led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Wahab Shittu, Isinkaye, who was, head of operations, Akure Branch of Zenith Bank, recalled that the sum of N262,520,000 was paid to Agbele on June 17, 2014 and that on the same date, a payment of N100 million was processed for the fourth defendant, Spotless Investment Limited.

He further disclosed that on June 18, 2014, N200,019.000 payment was processed for De Privateer Limited, and by the following day, June 19, 2014, an additional N300 million was processed for the same company.

According to him, De Privateer Limited again received N200 million on June 24, 2014, and on the same date, the final sum of N137 million was transferred to Fayose’s account.

Isinkaye presented the certified documents relating to the transactions, which were admitted in evidence, stating that though he disbursed the sum, he knew nothing about where it was sourced.

“I don’t know where the funds came from, but the payment instructions were given by our customer, Abiodun Agbele in the company of the branch head, Dr. Oluseye Alabi, and the zonal head, Dr. Abiodun Osole, and three others,” the witness stated.