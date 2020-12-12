Darey, Yemi Alade, Simi, DJ Cuppy, Joeboy, Mayorku Others On Parade

Usually, the month of December in Nigeria, especially in Lagos, is a big deal. Having toiled from Januray to December, most Nigerians get excited about the opportunity to get off work, go on holiday, spend time with family and friends and most importantly, the turn up… parties, weddings, events, concerts, you name it. And with the peculiarities 2020 has brought, these feelings have only been heightened.

This perhaps, is why the recently announced Livespot X-Clusive concert is all the more iconic. In an unprecedented move, Livespot360 is bringing together two of the continent’s biggest acts, Burna Boy and Wizkid, for the first-ever live hybrid concert in Nigeria on December 19 and 20.

The gig will be the duo’s first performance in Nigeria since the release of their insanely successful albums, Twice As Tall and Made In Lagos. The two have also recently bagged Grammy nominations; Burna Boy in the World Music Album category alongside other entertainers like Antibalas, Bebel Gilberto, Anoushka Shankar and Tianariwen. While Wizkid for his feature on Beyoncé’s song, Brown Skin Girl, which is nominated for Best Music Video.

Particularly, this will mark Wizkid’s first return to the country having been away for a good part of the year due to the pandemic and the resultant lockdown. As expected, he’s eagerly looking forward to performing to his fans from the city that made him.

Ahead of the event, the 30-year-old said, “This year has been tough on everybody, but we all recorded some wins in one way or another. I want my fans to experience the best live concert in recent memory, and I’m looking forward to making that a reality.”

Joining Wizkid and Burna Boy on the Livespot X-Clusive stage are other equally established superstars such as Simi, Yemi Alade, Mayorkun, Cuppy and Darey, as well as fast rising acts like Rema, Joeboy, Olakira and Omah Lay among so many others.

Darey, who also doubles as Chief Creative Director at Livespot360, makes his return to the stage after a 5-year break from performing at events.

“The ‘X’ in Livespot X-clusive like the X in Livespot X Festival is a dynamic variable that takes up different forms, shapes and expressions year on year. It is an evolving hybrid of unique experiences designed to meet and exceed the entertainment cravings of Nigerians and Africans,” he said.

“And for me, this particular event is all the more special. I get to perform songs from my newest EP Way Home and I also get to share the stage with queens like Yemi Alade and Simi and superstars like Wizkid and Patoranking. Livespot X-Clusive will definitely be an unforgettable experience,” he noted.

It will also be singer Simi’s first major outing since she welcomed her daughter with husband Adekunle Gold a few months ago. The new mum will be performing her smash hit, Duduke and other new songs from her latest EP, Restless II at the concert, and this will undoubtedly be a highlight for her fans, concert goers and the media.

Livespot360 is no stranger to headline-making concerts. The company has staged some of the biggest and most talked about concerts in these parts. Last year, they brought Cardi B to Nigeria for the superstar’s very first performance in Africa. Their Love Like A Movie concert with Ciara and Kim Kardashian is still the subject of many concert-goers’ conversations.

Though this year, things are different and the physical audience will be limited, in keeping with COVID-19 restrictions, Livespot360 is not sparing any efforts in ensuring that this one, much like their previous events, is one for the books.

According to Deola Art Alade, CEO of LiveSpot 360, “Nothing gets Nigerians more excited than good music and larger-than-life acts. After over ten challenging months for everyone, we want to deliver on an experience Nigerians will remember fondly for months to come. Livespot x-Clusive will be unlike anything you’ve experienced before. From the headline acts, to the performances, ambience, among other attractions, the experience is set to be an all-timer.”

Meanwhile, fans and interested parties, who are unable to secure tickets to the physical concert, will still be able to stream the show live on Livespot Nation.

With no other major concerts to look forward to this December, there’s no doubt that all eyes will be on Livespot X-clusive, and if there’s anything Livespot360 has shown over the years, it is that they can put on a damn good show; 2020 sure won’t be different.

Meanwhile, Wizkid and Burna Boy had a successful outing at this year’s Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards. Burna Boy emerged Best International Act, while Wizkid was named Best African Act, beating the likes of Shatta Wale, Rema, Davido, Burna Boy and others. Therefore, the Livespot X-clusive gig will be a opportunity for both artistes to celebrate their latest achievement with home fans.