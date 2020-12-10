Nigerian music superstars, Wizkid and Burna Boy, won big at the 2020 Music of Black Origin Awards (MOBO) which was streamed live on YouTube in the early hours of Thursday.

Wizkid was named the Best African Act while Burna Boy clinched the Best International Act award.

Wizkid was nominated alongside Burna Boy, Davido, Rema, Fireboy, Adekunle Gold and Tiwa Savage in the Best African Act category.

This is Wizkid’s fourth MOBO win. He has won the MOBO Best African Act” and “Best International Act” Award at different times.

In the Best International Act category, Burna Boy and Rema were nominated alongside Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, the late Pop Smoke, Lil Baby and more.

The MOBO Awards which has just returned after a three-year haitus was hosted by media personality and YouTube content creator, Maya Jama.

It featured performances from U.K artists such as Ms Banks, Headie One, M Huncho, Kojey Radical, Shaybo, Tiana Major9 and Loski.

H.E.R, Davido, Tiwa Savage and Stylo G also performed at the event.

The MOBO Awards are an annual music award presentation honouring achievements in “music of black origin”, including hip hop, grime, R&B, soul, reggae, jazz, gospel, and African music.

See the full list of the 2020 Mobo award winners below.

Album of the year: Nines – Crabs in a Bucket

Best male act: Headie One

Best female act: Mahalia

Song of the year (public vote): Young T & Bugsey – Don’t Rush (feat Headie One)

Best newcomer (public vote): Aitch

Video of the year: NSG – Lupita

Best R&B/soul act: Mahalia

Best hip-hop act: Nines

Best grime act (public vote): JME

Best international act (public vote): Burna Boy

Best performance in a TV show/film: Michael Ward as Marco, Blue Story

Best media personality: Chunkz

Best album 2017-2019: Ella Mai – Ella Mai

Best African act: Wizkid

Best reggae act: Buju Banton

Best gospel act: CalledOut Music

Best jazz act: Ego Ella May

Best producer: Jae5

Inspiration award: Steve McQueen