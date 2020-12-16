Wizkid and Naomi Campbell

Sensational Nigerian music star Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun better known by his stage name Wizkid has in a chat with supermodel Naomi Campbell revealed that he is not a fan of awards.

The “Joro” singer while making an appearance on Naomi’s “No Filter With Naomi” show revealed that awards don’t define an artist because it is a show organised by a company to give people.

Wizkid went on to explain that awards don’t define how amazing an artist is. He went on to disclose that he is more interested in his music touching the right people as that leaves him feeling more contented than any other award.

Talking about how being nominated doesn’t influence him in any way, he explained that he couldn’t care less.

He said;

“I am not a big fan of awards, i have been very vocal about it. It doesn’t define who you are, it doesn’t define your substance. It doesn’t define how amazing you are at the end of the day.”

Wizkid also talked about his life, career and new album “Made In Lagos” during the show.

He and Naomi reminisced about their first meeting as the 50-year-old reminded him that it was during Homecoming and how he was gracious to her during the afterparty to offer her his seat and get her a drink.

Talking about his family, Starboy said that if he wasn’t a musician, he would most likely be on the streets as he isn’t from a wealthy family.

“My parents aren’t wealthy. God blessed me to change the life of my family. If I wasn’t making music, I would be like every normal kid on the streets. Music definitely changed everything for me.”

Speaking about career, he talks about how it is harder to make music in Nigeria. He explained that it does not matter what record label an artist is signed to, it does not mean that his/her song would be played.

“You have to grease some palms. I never do. I would never pay anyone to play my music but people do it. I don’t blame them that they do, there is so much music, you just want people to hear your stuff.”

