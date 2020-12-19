Former United States President, Barack Obama, on Saturday has shared a list of his favourite music of 2020.
The list according to Obama is complied with “valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha” who seems to have a considerable influence on her famous father’s music choices.
The former Commander in Chief’s Nigerian pick, Essence, is a single from Wizkid’s “Made in Lagos” album in which he features Tems.
This comes as a part of Obama`s annual tradition of sharing his favourite entertainment programs, books, and music from the particular year. Some of the movies from Obama`s movie and TV favourites include `Ma Rainey`s Black Bottom` Pixar`s animated flick `Soul` David Fincher`s `Mank,` the documentary `Time,` and Higher Ground Productions` `Crimp Cramp.`
See the full list of Barack Obama’s favorite music of 2020 below:
SAVAGE REMIX – Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé
LOVE IS THE KING – Jeff Tweedy
FRANCHISE- Travis Scott ft. Young Thug g M.I.A.
NADA- Lido Pimienta f. Li Saumet
CAN’T DO MUCH- Waxahatchee
THE BIGGER PICTURE- Lil Baby
GHOSTS- Bruce Springsteen
LEVITATING- Dua Lipa ft. DaBaby
THE CLIMB BACK – J. cole
REPEAT- J Hus ft. Koffee
DAMAGE- H.E.R.
GOODBYE JIMMY REED- Bob Dylan
SUMMER 2020- Jhené Aiko
BRAVE- Ruston Kelly
UWRONGO (EDIT)- Prince Kaybee, Shimza, Black Motion, and Ami Faku
BETTER DISTRACTIONS – Faye Webster
LEMONADE- Internet Money ft. Don Toliver, Gunna, and NAV
BLUE WORLD- Mac Miller
CUT EM IN- Anderson . Paak ft. Rick Ross
STARTING OVER- Chris Stapleton
MECCA- Spillage Village, JID e EARTHGANG
LA DIFICIL- Bad Bunny
ESSENCE- WizKid ft. Tems
ALL MY GIRLS LIKE TO FIGHT- Hope Tala
KYOTO- Phoebe Bridgers
SUN CAME OUT- Gunna
REMEMBER WHERE YOU ARE- Jessie Ware
4 My PPL – Goodie Mob
DISTANCE- Yebba
ONE LIFE, MIGHT LIVE- Little Simz
