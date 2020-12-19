WizKid’s single with Tems makes Obama’s favourite songs’ list.

Former United States President, Barack Obama, on Saturday has shared a list of his favourite music of 2020.

The list according to Obama is complied with “valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha” who seems to have a considerable influence on her famous father’s music choices.

The former Commander in Chief’s Nigerian pick, Essence, is a single from Wizkid’s “Made in Lagos” album in which he features Tems.

This comes as a part of Obama`s annual tradition of sharing his favourite entertainment programs, books, and music from the particular year. Some of the movies from Obama`s movie and TV favourites include `Ma Rainey`s Black Bottom` Pixar`s animated flick `Soul` David Fincher`s `Mank,` the documentary `Time,` and Higher Ground Productions` `Crimp Cramp.`

See the full list of Barack Obama’s favorite music of 2020 below:

SAVAGE REMIX – Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé

LOVE IS THE KING – Jeff Tweedy

FRANCHISE- Travis Scott ft. Young Thug g M.I.A.

NADA- Lido Pimienta f. Li Saumet

CAN’T DO MUCH- Waxahatchee

THE BIGGER PICTURE- Lil Baby

GHOSTS- Bruce Springsteen

LEVITATING- Dua Lipa ft. DaBaby

THE CLIMB BACK – J. cole

REPEAT- J Hus ft. Koffee

DAMAGE- H.E.R.

GOODBYE JIMMY REED- Bob Dylan

SUMMER 2020- Jhené Aiko

BRAVE- Ruston Kelly

UWRONGO (EDIT)- Prince Kaybee, Shimza, Black Motion, and Ami Faku

BETTER DISTRACTIONS – Faye Webster

LEMONADE- Internet Money ft. Don Toliver, Gunna, and NAV

BLUE WORLD- Mac Miller

CUT EM IN- Anderson . Paak ft. Rick Ross

STARTING OVER- Chris Stapleton

MECCA- Spillage Village, JID e EARTHGANG

LA DIFICIL- Bad Bunny

ESSENCE- WizKid ft. Tems

ALL MY GIRLS LIKE TO FIGHT- Hope Tala

KYOTO- Phoebe Bridgers

SUN CAME OUT- Gunna

REMEMBER WHERE YOU ARE- Jessie Ware

4 My PPL – Goodie Mob

DISTANCE- Yebba

ONE LIFE, MIGHT LIVE- Little Simz