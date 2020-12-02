According to the announcement, the album broke about 21 straight records in just one month of its official release.

‘Made in Lagos’ is the fourth studio (and second major label) album by Wizkid. It was released on October 30, 2020, and features guest appearances from British artists like Skepta and Ella Mai, American R&B singer H.E.R, Jamaican artists Projexx and Damian Marley, and Nigerian artists like Burna boy, Tems, Tay Iwar and Terri.

The project is dedicated to Lagos, Nigeria’s ever bubbling creative hub, historically the beating heart of Africa’s art community. It’s home for Wizkid, the place where he was born, raised and first accepted.

Congratulatory messages are already in place for the self-acclaimed Star Boy as fans and industry colleagues alike have since taken to the comment section of the post to applaud the Made in Lagos album owner for his well-deserved feats.

Sharing the landmark achievement on Instagram, WizkidNews wrote, “Here’s a snapshot of what we were able to achieve in our first month of release!”