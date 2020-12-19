This comes as a part of Obama’s annual tradition of sharing his favourite entertainment programs, books, and music from the particular year.

Among the 30 songs is the music, ‘Essence’ by Wizkid featuring Tems who was recently released from a Ugandan prison for violating Covid-19 protocols.

Essence, is a single from Wizkid’s “Made in Lagos” album

In his tweet, the 44th President of the United States of America noted that he had valuable consultation from his daughter before compiling the list.

Obama wrote, “Here are some of my favourite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to.”

Other top musicians in the list include Megan Thee Stallion, J Cole, H.E.R, Travis Scott, etc. But Wizkid and Tems are the only two Nigerian musicians listed.

See the list below:

In 2019, it was Burna Boy’s ‘Anybody’, and Rema’s ‘Iron Man’, that made his favourite music list.

Both musicians are the only Nigerians on the list while their famous tracks were mentioned alongside 32 other songs.

However, in 2018, no Nigerian made his music list which included songs by Brandi Carlile, Janelle Monae, H.E.R. and Ashley McBryde, as well as Cardi B, Lord Huron, Kurt Vile, Hozier, Chance the Rapper, Courtney Barnett, Khalid and Leon Bridges.

Obama’s musical taste touches many genres, from rock to pop to rap to country.

Some of the movies from Obama’s movie and TV favourites include Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Pixar’s animated movie, Soul, David Fincher’s Mank, the documentary Time, and Higher Ground Productions, Crimp Cramp.