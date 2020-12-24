Abuja, Nigeria’s capital can be described as a dual society. One part is the city of the powerful and the affluent, the other is the city of the downtrodden.

A dual society typically has rural, impoverished, and neglected parts surrounding a more developed and advanced part – with the two having little interaction.

Arguably, nowhere is this contrast sharper than in the difference between the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and its nearby community of Wolumo.

Though the international airport, the second busiest in the country, is 20 kilometres west of the Abuja main city, it is surrounded by lush landmarks and posh edifices.

Important landmarks such as the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority head office, the Air Force Base, and other are in this area.

Flying into Abuja at night is such a splendour. Driving through the long airport road, the bright street lights are lit, turning the quiet neighbourhood’s after-hours into daylight. The trees on the roadside are lined in perfect harmony.

Bright lights from houses at the Air Force Base and filling stations illuminate the serene environment to give Abuja and its airport the befitting ambience until of course, you decide to take a left turn into the valley of Wolumo.

A mere stone throwaway, the village is enveloped in a blinding darkness.

“I am an indigene of Wolumo. My father and forefathers lived and died here. This is where I was born and raised. I am 38 years but we have never had one single electric pole or transformer talk more of electricity,” a visibly sad Saliu Musa told our reporters on Saturday.

Wolumo, a community under the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), is densely populated with substandard houses and shanties lacking sanitation and safe drinking water, depicting squalor right in the middle of the road leading to the airport.

The major road that leads to Wolumo is ironically named after a former American president.

Along Bill Clinton Way, Wolumo sits directly opposite the presidential wing of the airport.

Aside from the absence of electricity, there are no schools or health facilities in the entire community with about a thousand residents.

Wolumo residents would have to take tricycles or motorcycles to the airport base for schooling, health care, and other essential services.

Mr Musa was quick to show the reporters one of the decrepit wells which serve as a source of water in the community.

“We have repeatedly requested from AMAC to supply electricity to this community but we are yet to get a response from them for ages. We started with our councillor, then the chairman and up till date nothing has been done,” Mr Musa, a farmer, said.

“No single school has been built in this community since its existence. The children attend a school located at the airport base. No potable water supply in this community. Our only source of water is a stream and well dug in some households.

“During election campaigns, politicians will come and promise light, school, water, and other basic amenities but once they win, they won’t fulfill their promises.

“There is no healthcare centre in this community. We travel all the way to the air force base hospital to access healthcare.”

PREMIUM TIMES in an interview that the original inhabitants have become orphans in Nigeria’s equation.

As the constitution provides, Mr Jeji noted, the President and the National Assembly have the executive and legislative responsibilities over the people of the FCT respectively.

“But for the 43 years of FCT, the government has been unfair to the original people,” he said. “And this is a democracy. They don’t remember us.”