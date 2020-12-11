Female kidnappers seem to be on the prowl as a woman was reportedly beaten to a pulp by angry mob after she was caught attempting to kidnap a child in Nasarawa

The incident which happened three days ago in Laminga, Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state was revealed by a social media user who goes by the name Samai. He shared photos of the suspect and wrote;

“A warning message to parents, please be aware of this dangerous people this is the suspected woman called Mrs Lisa was caught and arrested yesterday in Laminga nasarawa local government nasarawa state she’s kidnapping small small children selling them for money ritual.

“She said that they are everywhere please and please take note don’t allow your children to go far and for those going to school should also careful with this dangerous people. thank you for bearing with me on this medium.” he wrote.

Similarly, just yesterday, two unidentified women and a man suspected to be kidnappers were killed and burnt to ashes by an angry mob in Iwo town, Osun State.

The Street Journal had reported that the incident happened when the trio were caught after kidnapping a child around the palace of Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Adbulrasheed Akanbi.

Some residents attempted to prevent the mob from killing the kidnappers by taking them to the palace of Oluwo to decide their fate but the palace gate was not opened.

Some of the residents that tried to intervene by preventing them to be killed were attacked. The police who attempted to prevent break down of law and order were chased away by the mob.

The two women were stripped naked and beaten to comma before they were eventually set ablaze.

A man who was part of the suspected kidnappers escaped the mob; however, he was chased by Okada riders and killed around Ori-Eru area, Iwo.

