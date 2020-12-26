Woman Gives Birth 30 Minutes After Discovering She Is Pregnant

Ally Opfer, 26, went into labour but had no idea she was pregnant because she had a flat tummy and a negative test.

The 26-year-old, from Cleveland, US, had been getting ready to go to cheerleading practice when she felt a little odd but refused to believe something was wrong until a few hours later.

According to The Sun, she said:

I didn’t dream I was pregnant. Yes, my periods had been irregular, but they’d always been like that. I hadn’t gained any weight, felt tired or had any odd movements. My stomach was flat. There was no way I was having a baby. Still, because the pain came in waves, I agreed to take a pregnancy test, just to be sure. It was negative but the pain was now agonising.

A few hours later, the pain became unbearable and Ally staggered into the hospital screaming in pain after letting her parents drive her to see a doctor.

She said she was suddenly petrified after the doctor told her she had a ‘mass’, and she asked if it was cancer. She said:

As soon as I said ‘no’ he replied, ‘Well, it looks like you’re about 38 weeks pregnant. You’re in full-blown labour. We have to get you up to delivery right now, you’re going to have a baby.’

She went into “complete shock” but gave birth to the first boy in her family in 43 years by caesarian. Two days after Oliver was born healthy and weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces, on December 21, 2016, the news went on social media.

She further said she enjoyed the most wonderful Christmas day of her life, adding: