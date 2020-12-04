By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

Mrs. Virginia James (39) has called for help to settle her N248,000 hospital bill after child delivery.

Mrs. James, a native of Izzi, Ebonyi State, but resident at Ifiteisu Awka, Anambra State, has been in the hospital for over three months.

Her husband is presently sick and almost going blind and deaf, according to her.

She narrated her ordeal to the Nation from her hospital bed, saying she lost the baby after delivery due to complications.

Mrs. James begged Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi and his Anambra counterpart, Willie Obiano, to help her. She also begged churches, organisations and good spirited individuals to assist her.

She said: “I am finished in this world, no hope of help from anywhere. My husband is sick and almost going blind and deaf. I fend for him and our four kids.

“I do menial work, cutting of grasses here in Awka. When I came for this delivery, I had problems and the doctor did not ask for money before bringing my baby out through operation. The baby was however weak and died immediately.

“It’s been two months and three weeks that I have been here and feeding is a problem because nobody is coming for me. It is still the hospital management that sometimes feed me.

“My husband is sick and stays at Izzi, he cannot come here and I am sure he is suffering from hunger right now because of my condition. My greatest problem now is who can take me out of this hospital to continue my menial work before my kids and husband die.

“It was just two days ago that my brother, an apprentice trader, came to take my kids to Onitsha to learn the trade.”

Mrs. James can be reached on 09131331436.

A doctor who begged for anonymity described the case as unfortunate.

“We did the operation to save her life first and that was why we did not even ask for deposit from the onset. She needs help urgently and those who pity her God will replenish their purse,” he said.