By Robert Egbe

A Lagos-based businesswoman Modupe Elabanjo, alongside two others, Akinola Oloruntoba and Makinde Jimoh have asked a Lagos High Court to restrain the police from infringing on their rights to personal liberty.

The applicants claimed that the police are being instigated to arrest and detain them over what they described as a civil dispute.

Joined as co-defendants in the suit are: Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Ikoyi, Alagbon, Lagos; a Police officer, Adeoye Bolaji; Deputy Commissioner of Police FCID Alagbon; Inspector Godfrey Graceman; and a lawyer, Kola Shodiya.

An affidavit in support of their application was deposed to by Mr Tolulope Ige, an attorney representing the Estate of the late David Taiwo Elabanjo.

Ige averred that the first child of the deceased, Modupe Elabanjo, gave him a January 24, 2006 Power of Attorney to recover on her behalf portions of a 10.5 acre of land acquired by her father in his life time which had been encroached on by trespassers.

The deponent averred that since March this year, the applicants had been receiving letters of invitation and calls from the Police based on a petition to the AIG of Zone 2, with false allegations that they conspired to commit malicious damage and forceful takeover of land with criminal content “in a purely civil matter.”

The applicants prayed the court to restraint the respondents and their agents from further infringing on their fundamental rights.

But in a counter affidavit sworn to by Inspector Geoffrey Akwo, the defendants denied almost all the applicants’ averments. They contended that the suit was instituted to truncate Police investigation, evade prosecution and pervert the cause of justice.

Akwo averred that on February 26 this year, the Police received a petition containing allegations of conspiracy, forgery, perjury, obtaining money by false pretence and stealing through fraudulent conversion among others against the applicants and their cohorts.

The applicants, he stated, were alleged to have forged a Deed of Assignment between Mr David Taiwo Elabanjo and one Mr Victor Chizoba Eze, purportedly signed by the said David Taiwo Elabanjo in the 2017, but that the said David Taiwo Elabanjo died 34 years earlier, April 9, 1983.

He averred that the Police were performing their lawful duties and had not in any way infringed on the applicants’ fundamental rights.

Akwo prayed the court to dismiss the suit with punitive cost, on the ground among others that the applicants’ motive for bringing the action was to embarrass the respondents and unnecessarily put them through “the huge cost of litigation.”

On his part, Mr Shodiya averred that the application was brought in bad faith and was an attempt to stall Police investigation of the applicants’ activities, adding that it would be in the interest of justice for the court to refuse the applicants’ prayers.