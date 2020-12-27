Nigeria’s Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has tested positive for COVID-19 and has embarked on the recommended period of self-isolation

The Minister disclosed this development in a statement made available to newsmen in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

According to Dame Tallen, after interacting with individuals which later resulted in the manifestation of asymptomatic signs of Covid-19, her medical team advised her to undergo a test and isolate for some days.

The Minister’s statement partly reads:

“Following interaction with individuals that later show asymptomatic sign of COVID-19, I was advised by my medical team to undergo the test and self isolate for observation over the past few days.

“This is to inform the general public that after undergoing a test carried out on myself and members of my family, my result returned positive while that of members of my family tested negative.”

Tallen, while soliciting for prayers from the public, urged citizens to take responsibility for themselves and their family in order to protect the country even more at this time.

“Currently, I am asymptomatic and have gone into isolation during the period of treatment. Please keep me in your prayers and I implore you all to stay safe and observe all COVID-19 protocols as we grapple with this pandemic. I urge you all to please take responsibility for yourself and your family in order to protect our dear country even more at this time,” Tallen said.

