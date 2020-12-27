File photo of the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen has tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

Tallen tested positive after a routine test conducted on her and members of the family.

According to a statement she personally signed on Saturday, the minister said she was asymptomatic but was advised to go for the test which returned positive.

However, members of the minister’s family were negative.

She minister has gone into isolation and is receiving treatment.

SEE FULL STATEMENT HERE: