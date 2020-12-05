Binta Mukhtar, 58, a mother of six, cultivates a variety of crops in Kano. In this fourth part of our new interview series on women in agriculture, Ms Muktar shares her experience with PREMIUM TIMES.

PT: What crops do you cultivate?

Muktar: I cultivate rice, sesame seeds, millet and guinea corn.

PT: How long have you been cultivating crops?

Muktar: I have been farming for five years now.

PT: Why did it take you so late to start cultivating?

Muktar: Well, that was when I had the time. I am married and so it depends on where my husband is being posted to. But now he’s a retired person and we have gone back to my home state so I have the opportunity to do what I want to do now.

PT: Many cultures in Nigeria do not actually give women land so whose land do you use?

Muktar: I use my own personal land. I acquired it, which is 73 hectares

PT: Where do you get seeds to crop 73 hectares?

Muktar: I buy my seeds from the National Seeds Council and there are lots of research institutes in Kano like ICRISAT, International Institute of Tropical Agriculture, (IITA) and Africa Rice; that’s where I get my seeds from.

PT: How did you select your crops for cultivation?

Muktar: I chose these few because the market is there already. I am from the northern part of Nigeria and we mostly use rice; well rice is a national crop, but maybe guinea corn and millet is specific to the northern part of Nigeria, so we have to do something for economic reasons.

PT: Do you use improved seeds?

Muktar: Well, I’ll say yes they are improved seeds because if you don’t have the right quality of seed you are going to lose your money automatically.