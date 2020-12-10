By Precious Igbonwelundu

A Ghanaian, Magdalene Hackman, has cried for help after her estranged partner, Udoka Ezeimo, allegedly fled Lagos with their three-year-old child.

The woman accused policemen attached to Area ‘M’ Command, Idimu, of supporting domestic violence by asking her to return home and make peace with Ezeimo who ‘physically assaulted’ her.

Hackman said the police, rather than investigate the matter, foot-dragged and discriminated against her since she filed a complaint of domestic violence and child abduction.

Her plight was brought before the Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network (ACVPN). She regretted that the Area ‘M’ Commander asked her to return to Ezeimo because he promised never to hit her again.

Secretary of ACVPN Ebenezer Omejalile, who flayed the police handling of the case, said Ezeimo was asked to bring the baby to the Idimu Police Station but never showed up.

He said: “Ezeimo and Magdalene were also taken to see the Area ‘M’ Commander and it was shocking that the Area Commander chose to be biased as he didn’t see anything wrong in what Ezeimo did. The Area Commander asked the woman to return to Ezeimo who had publicly humiliated her because she’s Ghanaian and with so much violence recorded in the relationship.

“How can he ask a woman, who had been abused and traumatised, to go back to such a relationship?”

Ezeimo said the matter was already before the police and he had nothing more to add.

Spokesman for the Lagos Police Command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the Area Commander only tried to settle the issue amicably because Ezeimo claimed Hackman wanted to return to Ghana with their child.