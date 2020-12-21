File photo of the SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha, addressing reporters at the PTF briefing in Abuja on July 27, 2020.

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has ordered all Federal Government workers on grade level 12 and below to stay at home for the next five weeks and mandated all schools to remain close until January 18th, 2020.

During its briefing in Abuja on Monday, the PTF explained that during the period, virtual meetings should be encouraged in all government offices, stressing that “Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executives are to be held accountable for enforcing NPI rules in their domains with frequent spot checks.”

According to the Chairman of the task force, Boss Mustapha, the closure of the schools until January 18th is to allow the COVID-19 prevention measures introduced to take effect in the learning institutions.

“All persons above the age of 60yrs and/or with comorbidities are to be encouraged to stay at home and avoid crowds,” the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) added.

“All non-essential travels – both domestic and international during the holiday season are seriously discouraged.”

File photo: A health worker takes a swab from a woman during a community COVID-19 coronavirus testing campaign in Abuja on April 15, 2020. Kola Sulaimon / AFP

With the number of COVID-19 cases in the West African nation on the rise, the task force is leaving no stone unturned and had during the briefing imposed restrictions on recreational centres and night clubs across the country.

“All informal and formal festivity events including weddings, conferences, congresses, office parties, concerts, seminars, sporting activities, end of year events shall be restricted to not more than 50 persons,” Mustapha noted while lamenting the flouting of COVID-19 protocols by Nigerians, mostly youths.

All restaurants were also directed to close, except those providing services to hotel residents, takeaways, home deliveries, and drive-ins.