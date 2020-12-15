The World Bank, in a statement on Tuesday, announced the approval of a $1.5bn loan for Nigeria, noting that the facility is a five-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF) that will last from 2021 to 2024.

“This Country Partnership Framework will guide our engagement for the next 5 years in supporting the Government of Nigeria’s strategic priorities by taking a phased and adaptive approach,” World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri said in the statement.

The World Bank Directors, according to Channels TV, approved the $1.5 billion for two projects, which include: Nigeria Covid-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus – Program for Results (Nigeria CARES) and the State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability Program for Results (SFTAS).

Four areas the CPF will focus on include investing in human capital by increasing access to basic education, quality water, and sanitation services; improving primary healthcare; and increasing the coverage and effectiveness of social assistance programs.

Others areas include boosting digital infrastructure, and developing economic corridors and smart cities, to provide Nigerians with improved livelihoods.

The loan, according to the World Bank, aims to Strengthen the foundations of the public sector by improving public financial management and strengthening the social contract between citizens and government through improved fiscal and debt management.

“With the sharp fall in oil prices as a result of COVID-19, the economy is projected to contract by over 4% in 2020, plunging the country into its deepest recession since the 1980s. Government revenues could fall by more than 15 billion dollars this year, and the crisis will push an additional 5million Nigerians into poverty in 2020,” the statement further read.

The World Bank noted that the facility was prepared jointly with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA).

“The Country Partnership Framework leverages the World Bank Group to enable business growth that is inclusive and sustainable,” IFC Director for South Africa and Nigeria, Kevin Njiraini said.

