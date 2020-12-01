An official of the United Nations has raised an alarm that world leaders could face growing anger and protests from citizens if they cannot re-engage with unhappy populations.

According to Achim Steiner, an administrator of the United Nations Development Program ( UNDP ), demonstrations in Latin America and elsewhere are connected to impatience with leaders who need to address the inequalities of the 21st century .

“Those who hold the power need to recognise that unless they can respond to the particular sense of grief that people feel, their legitimacy will be challenged. My hope is that these protests are in many respects a wake-up call,” Steiner said at the Bogota launch of the UNDP’s annual report on human development on Monday, November 30, 2020.

He noted that as countries continue to experience the pressure of attaining developed status, citizens who lack access to higher education, digital economy or services like broadband could fuel political tension.

A report by Euro News states that while the gap in basic living standards has narrowed, countries with low development are struggling with a new generation of inequalities, with the proportion of adults in very highly developed countries entering tertiary education growing six times faster than in low developed countries.

The UN official added that climate change will also contribute to inequality, as those with fewer resources struggle to protect themselves from extreme weather and natural disasters.

Steiner said, “It is no coincidence that this is not a phenomenon of Colombia or of Latin America; it is happening worldwide. The political polarization and sometimes the explosion of protest are happening across the world.”

Recent protests in Latin America have rocked countries like Chile, Ecuador and Bolivia, with mass demonstrations in Lebanon and Hong Kong. In Colombia, protesters have organised a series of national strikes since late November.

Steiner concluded his speech by noting that, “Protests are not born out of the moment but are more breaking out into the streets based on long-term developments and trends.”