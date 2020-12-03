WorldRemit, a leading international payment company progressively dominating the fintech industry globally, has announced its partnership with Pan-African tech incubation hub, The Nest Innovation Technology, to build scalable business models across Africa via the WorldRemit Entrepreneurs Programme.

In its quest to go beyond digitalizing payment methods across the globe and strengthen its renewed commitment to creating opportunities, and facilitating development in Africa, WorldRemit will now equip African entrepreneurs with effective skill sets and tools to build, innovate and scale their businesses.

As a global market leader with a keen interest in emerging markets, WorldRemit understands the importance of entrepreneurship in Africa in growing its global market and is strategic in its choice of partners that can help bring this vision to life. Hence, its collaboration with Nigeria’s foremost innovation hub, The Nest can be described as timely and purposeful.

Famously known for its efforts in fostering innovation for technology start-ups, helping entrepreneurs thrive, and developing human capacity through training, funding, mentoring, and collaboration, The Nest brings a lot of advantage to play in this partnership with WorldRemit. It will help in coordinating the identification and onboarding of shortlisted entrepreneurs, and developing relevant business learning content ranging from accounting to branding, legal matters, and business ethics.

Speaking on the importance of the partnership, Co-founder at The Nest, Oluwajoba Oloba said, “the WorldRemit Entrepreneurs Program will serve as a catalyst in building scalable business models across Africa as we enter into a new wave of business revolution.”

He further added that “The entrepreneurs will be equipped with effective skills and tools required to build and scale their businesses.

The Nest definitely plays a big role in this important partnership as the project partner leads the designing of the digital business course, otherwise known as the learning modules that would be used in training selected entrepreneurs while also mentoring them on innovative ways to manage and scale their businesses.”

Beyond training and mentoring, The Nest provides entrepreneurs, creatives, start-ups, and small businesses with dynamic facilities and workspaces.

According to WorldRemit Country Manager, Nigeria, and Ghana, Gbenga Okejimi, the partnership came right in time for impact as many small businesses had taken a hit in the course of the tumultuous year.

He lauded the efforts of the team at The Nest Hub for their resolve at ensuring continuous education and enabling a thriving environment for start-ups and small businesses.

On the significance of the program and the partnership, he said, “Much of what Africa is today is due to its entrepreneurship which is a key driver for socio-economic progress through significant job creation and innovation.

At WorldRemit, we want to be known for fostering the African entrepreneurship spirit. We want to be a part of Africa’s future prosperity. By helping build entrepreneurs across our African markets, we are enabling growth and development,” he said.

The WorldRemit Entrepreneurs Program will run simultaneously in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Zimbabwe, from November 2020 through January 2021, empowering 50 aspiring and budding entrepreneurs.

