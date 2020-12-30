Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Xiaomi Corporation, has said it is targeting 15 to 17 per cent of the smartphone market share in the country in the medium-term and 40 per cent in its long-term plan.







Its Managing Director, Dr. Seifullah Gaya, who spoke on the sidelines of the launch of Mi 10T pro and Mi I0T in Lagos said the brand, which was founded in April 2010, has emerged number three globally and in Africa.







He said the brand currently has 7.5per cent of the market share in the country. He assured of the availability of spare parts for the devices in the country.







According to the Marketing Director, Somoye Habeeb, the ambition of the brand is to become the country’s number one mobile device choice in the country.







He said the flagship Mi IOT Pro takes creating and exploring to the next level with unmatched specs in its class. He said it kept pushing boundaries, delivering a top-notch experience for everyone from working professionals to streaming enthusiasts and mobile gamers, adding that the series brings 5G to everyone and offers unparalleled user experience.







Mi 10T Pro continues the brand’s ultra-high-resolution legacy with OIS and 8K video support. It offers an impressive 64MP main camera. But it doesn’t stop there, both MI IOT pro and Mi 1OT offer a triple camera set up with 13MP ultra wide-angle camera and 5MP macro camera, equipping it to capture moments that matter.”