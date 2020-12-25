Anglican Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Reverend Alexander Ibezim, has said the celebration of Christmas is a reminder that God came down in human form to dwell with man and bring salvation, urging governments to give governance a human face.

Ibezim, who is also the Archbishop of the Province of the Niger, stated this in his Christmas Message in Awka, Anambra State, yesterday, saying over 2000 years after the birth of Jesus Christ, his presence remained an assurance to that God would protect and comfort mankind in the midst of challenges.

He said the lesson of Christmas, “Is that we need to nurture ourselves, especially the less privileged,” adding that the outbreak of COVID-19 was a way God opened the eyes of wealthy persons to observe the plight of the poor in society and necessity to save the world from sin, sickness and destruction.

Charging Christians to be agents of peace, Ibezim called on governments at all levels to create an atmosphere of peace, noting that Jesus Christ was born in an atmosphere of tranquility that pervaded a census exercise aimed at capturing data for human planning and development.

Ibezim, who lamented the killings, terrorism, kidnappings, martyrdom and dislocations of Christians, prayed that banditry ended so that mankind would live in peace, calling for positive confessions to check untoward incidents and disintegration of the country.

ALSO, Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Reverend Paulinus Ezeokafor, described Christmas as a celebration of God’s love for mankind, stressing the need for Nigerians to exemplify love in their daily lives.

Ezeokafor, who delivered his Christmas message at a media briefing at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral, Awka, said God sought to reconcile man to Himself by sending Jesus Christ in human form to die for man’s sins.

He charged Christians to use the birth of Christ to open their hearts for reconciliation with God and fellow man adding that there was love in sharing possessions with others.

The cleric added that some Nigerians tended to celebrate Christmas as if it would be their last on earth, urging them to remain futuristic and brace for whatever challenges that come with the New Year.

Ezeokafor also lamented the state of the nation, especially the pervasive corruption, excessive borrowings that might mortgage the future of Nigeria and insecurity, among others.

