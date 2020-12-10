Late Major-General, John Olu Irefin

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, regrets the demise of an outstanding Army Officer who hailed from the State, Late Gen. Olubunmi Irefin.

The late Army General who was the GOC, 6 Div. recently gave his late mum a befitting last honor. For him to die a few weeks after burying his mother is heart rendering.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, like many outstanding Generals Kogi has produced, the Late Gen. Irefin was a chemistry of brilliance, bravery, courage and inalienable loyalty to the Nigerian nation.

For years, he defended Nigeria as a committed Army Officer and also the integrity of the Army. Nigeria has lost a Greenheart-fighter who gave all to his nation and her people.

As we mourn the demise of a son we are proud of, we also commiserate with the Chief of Army Staff as well as the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

The Late General Olubunmi Irefin was not just a brave soldier; but also an accomplished scholar of repute. To this end, the Kogi State Government shall be putting in place, modalities to rename the Government Science Secondary School, Okedayo as Olu Irefin Science Secondary School, Okedayo. This is to inspire a new generation of Kogi youth to embrace hard work and excellence.

“Our hearts are with his immediate family in this dark moment of grief. May God give you all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“May his soul rest in peace”.