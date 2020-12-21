Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, has sworn in 11 Local Government Area (LGA), chairmen, elected by the State Independent Electoral Commission in the just concluded election on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), recalls that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), candidates won all the 11 chairmanship slots and 114 councillorship seats.

Yahaya, however, charged the new chairmen to ensure security at the grassroots to complement government’s efforts towards sustaining peace in the state and the country at large.

“As you are all aware, Nigeria is facing the worst security challenge in its history. We must therefore put in place necessary measures to protect lives and property of our people.

“I call on the new chairmen to ensure that any measures taken are fully implemented and sustained, in order to ensure the security and well-being of citizens and their lives and property.”

He charged the new LGA bosses to be closer to their people, as working closely with their constituents would enable them achieve a lot in developing the areas in the overall interest of the people.

The governor also tasked the new chairmen to come up with constructive and workable ideas for the development and transformation of their respective local governments.

“I implore you to use your wealth of experience in order to speedily move our local governments forward, and provide the much-needed dividends of democracy to our people,” Yahaya said.

