Loud blasts and gunfire were heard at Aden’s airport shortly after a plane carrying the newly formed Yemeni government arrived from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, 30 December.

The cabinet members, including prime minister Maeen Abdulmalik, were transferred safely to the city’s presidential palace.

The number of casualties has not been confirmed yet but sources said the explosions were powerful.

Security sources said that at least five people have died and dozens more injured in the attack.

Saudi state television Ekhbaria showed destroyed vehicles, smashed glass and plumes of white smoke from the scene.

Yemen’s internationally recognised government and southern separatists formed a new power-sharing cabinet on December 18 and arrived in the southern city of Aden on Wednesday, days after being sworn in Saudi Arabia.

The new government was formed under the auspices of Riyadh, which leads a military coalition against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who took control of the capital Sanaa in 2014.

The formation of the new 24-member cabinet, which was sworn in on Saturday,26 December, by Yemeni president Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi, forges a joint front against the fighters who have seized much of the north.

Tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have been killed and millions displaced in Yemen’s grinding five-year war, which has triggered what the United Nations has called the world’s worst humanitarian disaster.

The new government includes ministers loyal to Hadi and supporters of the secessionist southern transitional council (STC), as well as other parties.

Like this: Like Loading...