Mai Mala Buni. Photo: TWITTER/BUNIMEDIA



Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni has lauded troops of Operation Lafiya Dole for fighting Boko Haram insurgency in the state. Buni praised the Army at a Christmas Day luncheon, organised for them by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, at Nigerian Army Special Forces (NASF) School, Buni/Yadi.

Buni, who was represented by his deputy, Idi Gubana, said security situation in the state had tremendously improved in 2020. He attributed it to the commitment of the military and other security agencies.

He said: “Your troops had continued to make enormous sacrifices in ensuring that our state is safe and secured.”He added that the state government was determined to support the military in smoking out terrorists from their hideouts.

He noted that efforts to put an end to indiscriminate killings of people and wanton destruction of property had achieved the desired results.

According to him, the troops’ efforts had provided an enabling environment for implementation of government policies and programmes. He, therefore, urged troops not to relent in their effort, until the state and the entire Northeast were secured.

Gubana said: “The commitment of this administration is to support troops of Operation Lafiya Dole with logistics within available resources.”

Responding, Buratai said the luncheon was to thank God for giving them good health to be part of the operation to restore security and peace in the northeast and nation.

“This Christmas luncheon was to appreciate the doggedness and resilience of all Nigerian Army officers and soldiers confronting various security challenges bedeviling the country,” he said.

He urged them not to rest on their oars because the existing and even the emerging security threats were potent; and they must continue to be ahead of terrorists hibernating in Sambisa Forest, Mandara Hills of Gwoza and Madagali councils, as well as the Lake Chad region.