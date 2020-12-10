Our Reporter

Yobe State Government has pledged continued logistic support for security agencies towards tackling Boko Haram insurgency.

Deputy Governor Idi Barde-Gubana made the pledge in Damaturu on Wednesday, shortly before an emergency security meeting summoned on behalf of Governor Mai Mala-Buni.

He said the meeting was to review security strategies for effective results.

“We are here to highlight more on security issues concerning our dear state.

“Especially now that we are approaching dry season when rivers will dry up and there will be frequent movement of Boko Haram terrorists across our boundaries with Borno, Chad and Niger Republic.

“We are looking at how best to provide logistic support to security agencies for maintenance of peace,” he said.

Barde-Gubana urged the security agencies to reciprocate government’s gesture by redoubling their efforts towards tackling terrorism and other security challenges.