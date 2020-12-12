Agency Reporter

The Yobe Government on Friday presented plaques and certificates to 33 frontline health workers in COVID-19 response in recognition of their selfless service to humanity.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Lawan Mohammed, while presenting the awards, commended the workers for their uncommon resilience in fighting the disease.

Mohammad said the event was also in fulfilment of his ministry’s pledge to always reward outstanding health workers, to motivate them to do more.

He said the awardees included doctors, nurses and laboratory scientists with the state Specialists Hospital, Damaturu.

According to a report by The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), another set of over 50 health workers in the hospital were also presented with various prices for their exceptional performances.

They include Dr. Hussaina Jalo, best doctor of the year; Mr Ali Gambo, pharmacist of the year and Mrs Esther Benjamin, nurse of the year

The commissioner, however, advised the health workers to always ensure that they strictly adhered to COVID-19 protocols for their safety.

“As you are aware, there is a surge in COVID-19 cases at the moment. Therefore, don’t be carried away by the euphoria of saving lives and put your lives in danger.

“Ask questions before approaching patients, especially those that present symptoms like coughing, fever and shortness of breath.

“Know the right face mask, hand gloves and other Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to be used.

“Wash your hands with soap and running water regularly. Members of the public should be able to learn these safety precautions from you,” he said.

Earlier, the Chief Medical Director, Yobe State Specialists Hospital, Dr. Aisha Adamu, expressed joy that no health worker in the hospital lost his or her life to the pandemic.

She attributed the success of response to the pandemic in the state, to sufficient supply of PPE by the state government and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols by the health workers.

Adamu charged the workers to remain committed to their duties and always show empathy while attending to sick people.

On behalf of the beneficiaries, Dr Mahmood Abdulkadir, thanked the state government for the award, saying it would ginger them to redouble their efforts at saving lives.