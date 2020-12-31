Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

NEUROSCIENCE Specialist, Dr Mahmoud Maina has said he plans to establish a Bioscience Laboratory in Yobe State University as a way of giving back to his home state.

Dr Maina, who is a Research Fellow at the School of Life Sciences, University of Sussex, United Kingdom, said the lab would help improve on the needed infrastructure to conduct research and find solutions to local and global medical science problems.

Maina stated in an interview that the country was not doing enough in medical research to uncover the causes of high death rate from diseases.

The UK-based Neuroscience specialist said: “Nigeria ranks number 7 in the list of countries by population and among the top with a high death rate from diseases. Yet, little research is done within the country to address these problems. We heavily depend on research interventions from the West.

“Taking COVID-19 pandemic as an example, only a few laboratories in Nigeria have the necessary equipment for conducting COVID-19 testing.”

Dr Maina who is also the Outreach Coordinator for TReND in Africa – a non-governmental organisation (NGO) which promotes scientific research and training in Africa said he will personally be leading work on areas of brain diseases in the lab.

“The work scope in the lab will depend on the type of researchers who show interest in using the different equipment, their passion and commitment to research. The types of equipment can help us understand some aspects of diseases, such as Malaria, kidney diseases and other infectious diseases.