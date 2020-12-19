By Chinasa Afigbo

Celebrated former Super Eagles stars, Joseph Yobo and Dosu Joseph have declared their support for Nabillionare Luxury and Footie Moments, an entertaining football show hosted by Nabila Fash, wife of the Musical Taliban, Oritse Femi which kicked off early this month.

Speaking to the press Dosu attested to Nabila’s hard work on social media and believed that her show was on the right path to impacting Nigerian football.

The football show first started in 2019 and is up to endow our screens with a different taste of football entertainment. Speaking with the Host, Nabila she said, Footie Moments with Nabila is an exciting football show where she talks about football in the most fascinating way.

It has four segments: the ‘Where are they now’, where she talks about and interviews past legends of football, “a lot of times we stop hearing about these legends and we do not know what they’ve been up to. So I’m trying to bring them back into our memories.” There’s the ‘Talent Discovery segment’ which she’s passionate about. “I go into the slumps to look for football talents and showcase them to the world.

The reason I’m into this because I love football. It’s crazy, I know,” she laughs, “you can imagine a woman like me who should be loving fashion or other related things has a deep passion for football. I have had this interest in football for a long time. So why not convert the passion into money? I asked myself one day, and that was how I started this show.”

In last season of ‘Footie Moments with Nabila’ a young from Delta state, John Okorie, was identified in a slump in Victoria Island. After he displayed on the show, scouts reached out to him and he was taken to Turkey for trials. “Okorie is back from the trails. We are all proud of him, as he performed very well” she said, “I recently picked up a new boy from a slump in Ajegunle, I brought him into my home, registered him in a private school here in Lekki.”

