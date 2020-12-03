With the National assembly bye-elections in Bayelsa State slated for December 5, 2020, drawing to a close, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), during its mega rally, boasted that its candidates, Hon Seriake Dickson and Moses Cleopas will win the West and Central senatorial district seats respectively.

During the rally, Hon. Dickson took a swipe at the Minister of Petroleum Resources, Sen. Timipre Sylva, accusing him of being an APC candidate in Abuja and at the same time, staying loyal to the PDP in Bayelsa.

Dickson described Sylva of being very unfaithful to his party by deliberately fielding candidates without proper academic qualifications, despite all the benefits the APC has granted him.

He also mocked the petroleum minister for bringing unqualified candidates to run for the 2019 gubernatorial polls saying they sponsored somebody who “had ten different names” and for the current Bayelsa west elections, the APC candidate has “two and a half credits in his papers”.

It would be recalled that the November 16 guber poll was won by APC’s candidate David Lyon, who was sacked by the supreme court on February 13 on grounds that his deputy, Degi Biobarakumo, submitted forged credentials in his nomination.

Mocking the APC for fielding Peremobowei Ebebi for Bayelsa West and Abel Ebifemowei for Bayelsa Central bye-election, Dickson said Sylva as a ‘guy man’ and his party keep “looking up to select unqualified candidates, while the PDP always sets their eyes on the ground to select qualified candidates.

Dickson also took out to time to remind Sylva that the Federal High Court in Yenagoa had already disqualified the APC candidate, Hon. Peremobowei Ebebi, from contesting the Bayelsa West Senatorial elections.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the November 3, 2020, judgment by the presiding judge, Justice Jane Inyang, following a case of forgery filed by Richman Samuel, a former Director of Domestic matters, Government House, Yenagoa against the APC’s candidate, upheld the plaintiff’s prayers, declaring the APC’s candidate ineligible to contest in the bye-election.

Samuel had contended that the academic credentials and voter’s card which the defendant submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the by-election were forged documents.

Justice Inyang further held in her ruling that the voter’s card which the Ekeremor-born politician submitted to INEC “as declared by his (Ebebi’s) father, bears a different age and, therefore, contradicts other of his documents and his filed INEC forms.”

She also noted that details presented showed that Ebebi’s West African Senior School Certificate which he used to gain admission to study law at the Rivers State University of Science and Technology had only two credits, which fell short of the required credits in five relevant subjects, including English Language and Literature in English.

Also in attendance at the Bayelsa mega rally was the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, the National Youth leader and zonal leaders of the party and the state governor, Senator Douye Diri.

Uche Secondus, while speaking, noted that the PDP will emerge victorious in the bye-elections that will also hold in Lagos, Cross Rivers, Imo and Bayelsa State.

Secondus said:

“The need for a solution on the issue of the systematic failures of the APC administration to improve security, economy and development will make the people elect the PDP candidates to pass needed laws to salvage the country.”

Watch Dickson Mock Silva below:

