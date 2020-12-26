Joy, wife to the late veteran movie producer and director, Chico Ejiro is letting out her emotions after news of the demise of her husband broke out yesterday.

The amiable mother of four who started out as a costumier on movie sets before setting up her fashion outfit, took to her social media to express her feelings on the loss of her husband, Chico.

She said, “ This is a rude shock!!!!!!!! we had a lot of plans for Christmas, we spoke a lot about how the day will go, we were recounting how GOD has been good to us this year and how grateful we are to be alive, I never knew it was going to be my last midnight gist with you.

“You died in my hands Chico, you left me so confused and devastated. In all, I thank GOD for giving me the opportunity to spend the last 26yrs with you, you were a selfless man who was a wonderful husband and a great father.

“I’m consoled by the beautiful life you lived and the impact you made in the movie industry and all that crossed your path. You will forever be in our hearts. Till we meet again my Baby Boy, I will have plenty gist for you my best friend.”

Chico Ejiro who died in the early hours of Christmas day from seizure, was known to have made quite a number of movie stars in today’s Nollywood by featuring them in the over 100 movies he produced.

A source revealed that Chico Ejiro who is more popularly known as Mr Prolific, had been ill for a while. He was said to have been rushed to the hospital, placed on admission and later discharged to go home.

“He was ill about five weeks ago and he was rushed to a hospital in Surulere where he was placed on admission. After about a week, he was discharged and he went back home to recuperate. He had high blood pressure that led to some heart complications. He was recuperating and got better. He even started a production that he was shooting about four days ago but he was not fully involved. “He was just like the supervising director. He will go to the location and supervise them, so, we all felt that he was good. Although he kept saying that he had not gotten back to his full health; he was still very weak. We were shocked about his death because he was even talking to some of his friends till late last night. I learnt he died about 2 am this morning,” the source said.

Like this: Like Loading...