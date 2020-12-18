By Olaitan Ganiu

Contemporary folklore singer Segun Akinlolu aka Beautiful Nubia has berated music lovers who ignore his kind of music to opt for trendy songs with non-meaningful lyrics.

Nubia recently took to his Facebook page to educate music lovers on the future of music in Nigeria and generally.

According to the wordsmith, people who listen to meaningless songs will miss the future.

“In ignoring the music that can heal and open up your mind, you miss the future,” he wrote.

“You may think now that our kind of music has no relevance, is not trendy enough to be openly flaunted, is “underrated”, etc…but, in time, you will come to see the errors of your thoughts and ways.”

Nubia’s genre of song is built on rich folkloric traditions and native wisdom but the message is universal in thrust and theme.

He is the bandleader of the Roots Renaissance Band which is widely regarded as Nigeria’s foremost contemporary folk and roots music ensemble.