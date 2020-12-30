A Nigerian born Irish man, identified as George Nkencho has been killed by an Irish Police (gardaí) in Clonee, Co Dublin.

The incidence which happened earlier today Wednesday was due to an altercation between Nkencho who was in his mid 20s and another person in a shop in Hartstown.

According to TheNewsGuru.com, Nkencho threatened a person in a shop with a knife and about 15 gardaí responded to the incident.

Nkencho then walked a short distance into Manorfields Estate in Clonee through a pedestrian walkway as more than 12 gardaí followed him, telling members of the public to keep clear.

Gardaí followed the man to his house on Manorfied Drive where the Armed Support Unit also responded.

The Garda Press Office later said in a statement that the man threatened the officers pursuing him with the knife. Neighbours who witnessed the incident said the man appeared to be in an extremely agitated state.

It is understood gardaí used less than lethal weapons on the man but he continued to act in a threatening manner. At one point, at least one garda opened fire and shot the man in his front garden. Neighbours reported hearing five shots. Sources say the man was hit three times.

An ambulance arrived the scene and paramedics performed CPR on the man before taking him to Connolly Hospital where he was pronounced dead this afternoon.

reports that several of Nkencho’s family members who were living in the house have been taken to another location and the scene been sealed off.

Confirming the incident, a Garda spokeswoman in an interview with a Dublin based news medium, Dublin Live said: “At approximately 12.15pm, today Wednesday 30th December, Gardaí responded to reports of a public order incident at a business premises in Hartstown.

“Reports were that a male, in his late twenties, armed with a knife was at the scene. Uniform, unarmed Gardaí responded to the scene and a foot chase ensued.

“The male threatened unarmed Gardaí with the knife. Members of the Armed Support Unit arrived at a scene in Manorfields Drive, Dublin 15. The Armed Support Unit were also threatened with a knife and implemented a graduated policing response where the use of less-than-lethal force options was initially administered in an effort to resolve the incident.

“The less-than-lethal use of force options were unsuccessful, and a number of shots were discharged from an official Garda firearm at approximately 12.35pm.

“The male was treated at the scene by Armed Support Unit paramedics, Dublin Fire Brigade paramedics. He was transferred to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, where he has pronounced dead this afternoon.

“The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission have been notified of the incident and are currently in attendance at the scene. Investigations are ongoing.”