James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has described the re-election of the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo for the second term, as a result of his performance in office.

He therefore charged him to remain as enthusiastic, as energetic, as focused, and as committed as he had been in the last four years in serving the people of Ghana and indeed the rest of Africa for the next four years again.

Obasanjo in a congratulatory letter to the President Akufo-Addo, government and the people of Ghana on the successful conduct of the Ghanaian general elections held on the 7 December 2020, copies which were made to newsmen by his Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, urged him to be magnanimous in victory, unite the nation, and bring all hands on deck for the growth, development and progress of Ghana.

Obasanjo noted that having been re-elected at a crucial time when the world was emerging from the socio-economic devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic, encouraged him “to take leadership and explore all available means both in Ghana and in the rest of Africa to secure safe, effective, available, and affordable COVID-19 vaccines for all Ghanaians and their African brothers and sisters.

“But in doing so, I urge you not to lose sight of your determination to have a “Ghana beyond aid”.



The former President who had days before the Ghanaian election wrote to the leaders of the two prominent parties, the NPP and NDC on the need for peaceful elections, also congratulated the winning party and the supporters on the victory in the Presidential elections.

“Once again, congratulations on your re-election as President of the Republic of Ghana and may God give you even more wisdom and strength to lead your great country.”

Vanguard News Nigeria