By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), have been urged to take youth development and empowerment in the Niger Delta as a special project.

A youth activist from Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri Southwest council of Delta State, Prince Meshach Bebenimibo, gave the adviced in a statement announcing his third literary work ‘Disappointment to Appointment’.

The youth activist also charged the federal and the Delta State government’s, as well as the oil and gas major producers operating in the Gbaramatu axis of Delta State to extend assistance to youths, especially from his area of the state, so that they could be encouraged to get involved in positive ventures.

He recalled a personal encounter he had with the Prof Osinbajo, where the number two citizen encouraged him to continue in the path of positive reasoning and commited to help him in the propagation of his positive impact among youths of the oil-rich region.

“On that day I met the Vice President and told him I am a youth from this community (Kurutie), temporary site of Nigeria and Maritime University and I write books.

“He was so impressed that he called me and I came to meet him and he promised to help and empower me. I followed through, went to Abuja and moved to Aso Rock and deliver series of letters and finally the Vice President through the Deputy Chief of Staff, Ade Ipaye, sent me a letter.

“On the 21st of December, 2018. I met the Vice President again in Warri at Main market while he was giving Tradermoni to market women. He was touched when I told him I have not been empowered and I showed the letter he sent to me.

“He asked Sen. Babafemi Ojudu, SSA to the President On Political Matters to give me his complementary card and I should call him and I will be empowered to empower others with my God-given gift and I was very happy that day thinking I will be empowered . But till now, nothing has happened.”