By Olatunji Ololade

What do politicians think at death’s door? How much money they could hoard into their caskets perhaps. What would you think at death’s door? You, the unbidden offering on their altar of greed.

Desire, weaving its tissues of lust, wraps us in her shroud at birth. We grow out of the mould into a larger frame of the world’s hankering, until society flips us by the senses, moulding us from infancy into feral, garish cruciforms.

The newborn startles to crucifixion in the home of the impoverished. He evolves through systolic throbbing of the heart at birth, oscillating between hunger and thirst, poverty and pain, power and weakness, ethics and amorality – vortices of a life foredoomed to a historical gyre of gloom and death.

The lucky child, however, extinguishes at birth in the home of the poor. Thus he is spared death in macabre warrens, like Nigeria’s dirt roads and dysfunctional hospitals. He is spared gruesome expiration as a bone sliver, blood spatter and brain tissue, in Borno and Zamfara’s theatres of war, armed banditry and death.

If he doesn’t extinguish to lack of oxygen in the hospital labour ward or alagbo omo (traditional midwife)’s matted lab, he risks growing up to become a street-urchin, cult killer, armed robber, menial worker, prostitute, assassin – forever amenable to plots of the oppressive ruling class.

At the backdrop of his grisly narrative, his privileged peer stirs to lush, ornate extravagance; born into the aristocratic divide, he is feted by status and ravaged by wealth.

He grows reprobate and unfeeling, weaned to extrude his savage lusts to the detriment of impoverished peers amid starving electorate – his parents’ meal ticket or family’s hound-meat if you like.

At election time, he glistens the news pages in family portraits and carefully orchestrated media campaigns. He is the darling child, oligarchic heir, whose testimonial for daddy, whose secret philanthropy and ‘very Nigerian’ fashion sense, arouses the wonder and goodwill of ‘poor, silly, sentimental electorate’ as his father would say.

As you read, he uploads in careless abandon, pictures of his wild cavorting aboard parents’ private jet bought with pilfered state funds. He throws the wildest parties at home, where boondocks daughters or ‘hustlers’ if you like, become fair game to him and friends.

This minute, he is ramming into unsuspecting motorists and bystanders as they wait their turn to buy scarce PMS, made unaffordable by his parents’ savage whims; next minute, he is uploading pictures of the dent made on his father’s car at the densely populated filling station, by his victims’ splintered bones.

The oligarchic heir, like the fabled palace troll, mutates into tyrant royalty. Having assimilated the ethical decay of his forebears, he blossoms in cruelty and procedural violence. He illustrates his class’s ferocious passions in the ways and pattern of licentious Rome.

Each sadistic exertion by him establishes portents of his underprivileged peers’ future torment, by the venal occult ruling class.

Nigeria thrives by this macabre rite. Thus while young Nigerians clamoured for the ‘#nottooyoungtorun’ bill, and more recently, trooped to the streets for the #EndSARS protests, chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), lent voice to their clamour at varying decibels and with vicious intent.

The ruling oligarchs plan to perpetuate their kind in power courtesy their pampered wards. Thus their contempt for young Nigerians ranting about “taking over.” Not on their watch would a herd member rise to power.

Only patrician spawns, be they drug addicts, sexual perverts, trainee looters, and Ivy League crooks, among others, may enjoy such privilege. Apology to every ‘blue blood’ that proves an exception to the ‘culture.’

The votes our parents’ cast put us in such a bind. The votes we cast puts our children in a worse bind, which beggars the question: ‘For whom do we cast our votes in 2023? Whose constitution rejects our tragic ironies?’

At the moment, the debate revolves around familiar fiends; desperate governors have coalesced into hideous gangs, like armed bandits. With unprecedented devilry, they inflict a choke-hold on power and Nigeria’s dying states.

They have perfected their plans to steal votes and grab power, come 2023. They trust Nigerians, the youth in particular, to cast their votes for APC and PDP candidates taking the baits of money, bigotries, and poisonous politics.

There is no gainsaying we face a far more difficult problem at this moment in history: the affliction by youth weaned on savage materialism. Twisted youths from two societal extremes, the haves and have-nots, coalesce in ghastly pursuits inimical to the Nigerian project.

What do you promise youths who had been raised to believe that they can have anything they want without sweating for it? How do you give them a new vision to deal with bitter reality?

How do we breed youth on the belief that success should never be about accumulating obscene wealth to show off but the right to live fully and engage more expansively, the elemental possibilities of existence?

Which candidate projects a promising story of the future, a grand vision of possibilities that Nigerians may believe?

To think we had higher expectations of President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC; together, they could not restore stable electricity, and comatose industry. They could not revolutionise healthcare, improve education, security and provide good roads, among others.

These were achievable in the past five years – at least in convincing phases – had Buhari and his APC truly committed resources to tackling crucial social problems.

Come 2023, Nigerians would be wrong to believe that a vote for the APC or PDP would resonate as a vote for men with permanent personalities, integrity and values. Candidates of both parties are programmed to grab power for personal and sectarian gains; let the PDP’s 16 years in power and the APC’s unfolding dystopia serve as frightening deterrent to the electorate.

Pardon my cheerless optimism; notwithstanding the incumbent administration’s apparent shortcomings, the ancient political rite of domination by the candidate with deep pocket and political capital, might manifest in keeping it in power.

Nigerians will make uninformed choices as usual. The eye elects and the mind accepts a galvanizing object and formalises the union by espoused politics and bigotries, according to bestial nature. This imposes a hierarchic character on the electorate, making all receptors of the beloved’s manna. The structure is sadomasochistic. Infinitely subservient.

Come 2023, the cycle will continue while reality perpetuates Nigeria as the proverbial ragged babe caught in a cycle of cannibalism enacted by the APC and PDP, primitives attacking and retreating in obsessive rhythms of victory and defeat.

Nigeria, the ragged babe, shall be thrust to savagery for the umpteenth time. They will nail her down to a rock in their slaughterhouse of greed. They will sink poisonous fangs in her head, pierce her unformed nipples, hands, and feet. They will cut her heart out to sup on her blood.

Picture us as the ragged child; the pre-nubile damaged girl. The savages live on our shrieks and cries. They nourish from our interminable miseries, pain, and death. They grow young as we wither.

Youth is the key to dislodging us from their virulent fangs: a disciplined, cultured youth, armed with voter’s cards, can-do-spirit, towering humility, and courage to heal Nigeria.