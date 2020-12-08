Nemesis has caught up with a young man for raping a young girl at Ekpan community, in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was gathered that the suspect simply identified as Erumu, who is also the outgoing youth central executive of Ekpan Development Committee and an aspiring Vice President, was caught in the act on Monday morning, December 7.

According to reports, he hails from a prominent family in the community.

The development was confirmed by the President of the community President, Stephen Akemu a.k.a Hon. Astone. The President disclosed that Erumu has been automatically disqualified from contesting in the upcoming election, adding that he was publicly canned to serve as a deterrent to others.

Another member of the Committee, Franklin Ochuko Akemu, who also confirmed the development on his Facebook page warned that such acts will not be tolerated in the community.

Ochuko wrote:

“Ekpan community has passed the level of ignoring wrong act and it was displayed again today when Erumu was caught in the act of raping a helpless girl.”

“Erumu was an outgoing central executive and an aspiring vice president but because of this singular act, he has been disqualified from all and severely disciplined. This post is a warning message to all who have the habits of wrong acts that there is no impunity, fear or favour when caught so everyone should repent from wrong acts. Before you do think ooh.”

