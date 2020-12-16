The Edo State Development and Property Agency (EDPA) has rallied youths in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area (LGA) on a cleanup of Emotan Gardens after the destruction that trailed the #ENDSARS violence in the state.







Speaking with journalists during the exercise, Executive Chairman, EDPA, Isoken Omo, said youths in Ward 8 of the council were engaged to clear the debris and restore the environment in the estate.







She said: “We engaged youths in the area to clean up houses in the estate that were attacked and damaged when hoodlums hijacked the #EndSARS protests and invaded the estate.







“The hoodlums ransacked the houses, burnt some of the buildings and damaged a number of the installations. We got a good turnout of youths in the area who were on ground to clean the surrounding. The debris has been cleared and we are working on repairing the damaged installations.”







She added that the estate, which was developed as a joint venture partnership between EDPA and Mixta Africa, was the first in the state in the last 16 years, noting that it ought to be a prized asset and not the target of hoodlums looking to destroy government property.

