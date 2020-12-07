There was apprehension in Umuseti community of Ndokwa West local government area of Delta State at the weekend over the invasion of security agents, leaving many injured and properties destroyed.







Residents had been living in fear since some youths shut down Pillar Oil Station and security operatives were drafted to the oil rich area to arrest the situation and enforce the partial curfew in the town.







In spite of the strong police and military presence, a youth leader, Felix Izah, who was recently released, reportedly mobilised some youths to unleash mayhem in the community again. Piqued by the development, Izah was rearrested by the police.







According to a source, “trouble started minutes after Felix Izah, immediate past youth president and two others were released following their arrest for their involvement in the lockdown and breach of Pillar Oil Limited flow station located in the community.







“Hell was soon let loose as some weapon-wielding youths took to the streets on a destruction spree. They almost killed a 104-year-old woman, Ofashi Beatrice Akpe, two children and a 75-year-old pensioner, who received the beating of his life, before setting his wife’s shade on fire.”







When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovughagbogaya, confirmed the story but said: “I am very busy now to give you details”.

